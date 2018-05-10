Five things to know about the Pelicans on May 10, 2018

1)      Read Gayle Benson’s letter to Pelicans fans on a memorable and exciting 2017-18 season.

2)      The offseason will begin Thursday with media sessions featuring Alvin Gentry and Dell Demps, starting at 1 p.m. The press conferences will be available live on Pelicans.com.

3)      New Orleans will have a second-round pick in next month’s NBA draft. The draft lottery is Tuesday, with Phoenix carrying the highest odds of winning the No. 1 pick, at 25 percent.

4)      NBA free agency begins July 1. Three members of the regular rotation – Rajon Rondo, DeMarcus Cousins and Ian Clark – will be unrestricted free agents this summer.

5)      Team chemistry helped the Pelicans outperform several rivals that had higher expectations this season.

