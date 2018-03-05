Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 5, 2018

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (36-26) defeated the Dallas Mavericks (19-45) last night to push their win streak to eight. With the victory, the Pelicans move into fourth in the Western Conference based on a slightly better winning percentage than Minnesota (38-28), though the Timberwolves hold a tiebreaker based on head-to-head record.



2) The Pelicans took control in the opening quarter Sunday, built a double-digit lead, then put the Mavericks away in the fourth period. Read the postgame recap here.



5) Get to know more about rookie Pelicans Dance Team member Breigh Anna in her spotlight video.