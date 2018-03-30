Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 30, 2018

1) The Pelicans (43-32) will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-30) tonight at 7 p.m. CT in the Quicken Loans Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN or fans can listen in to WRNO 99.5 with Sean Kelley and John DeShazier.



2) Rajon Rondo is questionable for tonight's game due to a wrist sprain along with Cleveland's Kevin Love due to a concussion.

3) Watch Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the Pelicans one game road trip vs the Cleveland Cavaliers.



4) Listen to the Alvin Gentry Show every Thursday night during the season on 99.5 WRNO. In case you missed it, listen here.



5) The New Orleans Pelicans and the Louisiana Legislative Charity Fund dedicated a refurbished basketball court at Bethune Park on Wednesday, March 28.