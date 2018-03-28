Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 28, 2018

1) After putting up a hard fight, New Orleans fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 107-103 on Tuesday, March 27. If you missed the action, be sure to read the game recap and go inside the game with game action photos.



2) Watch Pelicans Jrue Holiday run down Damian Lillard for the huge rejection in crunch time.

3) The Pelicans (43-32) currently sit in fifth place in the Western conference standings. New Orleans sits one game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder (44-31) who they play April 1st in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets can be found here.

4) Gary Payton named Rajon Rondo as one of his "Top 5 defensive guards in the NBA right now".

5) Center Alexis Ajinca underwent successful surgery on his left patellar tendon on Tuesday, March 27. The typical timetable to return to play for this type of injury is 4-6 months.