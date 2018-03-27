Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 27, 2018

1) They’re all important games at this stage of the season, but Tuesday’s is a particularly notable one for fifth-in-the-West New Orleans (43-31), which hosts third-place Portland (45-28) at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here.



2) The Pelicans will hold shootaround this morning in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Check Pelicans.com later today for coverage, as New Orleans tries to win the season series from Portland, after taking two of the first three matchups. The Pelicans (eighth in NBA.com's power rankings for Week 24) would also move back into fourth place in the West with a win Tuesday, holding on to that spot at least until Thursday night.

3) Pelicans owner Gayle Benson spoke to the media for the first time yesterday following the passing of her husband, Tom Benson.



4) Monday’s edition of the Black and Blue Report included a guest appearance from NBA on ESPN analyst Jon Barry. Barry discusses the playoff race, which on Monday evening included helpful Denver and Minnesota losses.

5) Watch the latest episode of “In Search of the Boogie” featuring the 610 Stompers.

