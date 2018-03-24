Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 24, 2018

1) Pelicans.com has extensive reports from funeral services for Pelicans Owner Tom Benson, including a replay of Friday’s coverage.



2) New Orleans (43-30) was off Friday after playing three consecutive nights. The entire team attended Benson’s funeral, prior to traveling to Houston in the mid-afternoon. The Pelicans were the only Western Conference team between third and 10th place that did not play a game Friday.

3) The Pelicans visit the NBA-leading Houston Rockets (58-14) at 7 p.m. tonight in the Toyota Center, seeking a fifth straight win. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6:30. Two significant names were added to the New Orleans injury report this morning, with Rajon Rondo (right wrist sprain) ruled out for tonight and Nikola Mirotic (right hip flexor) listed as questionable.

4) Friday’s action around the West was a mix of good and bad for New Orleans on the scoreboard, with Portland, Utah and the Clippers losing, while Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Minnesota and Denver won. OKC (44-30) inched ahead of New Orleans for fourth place in the West, pushing the Pelicans into fifth place, at momentarily. In a relatively light night around the league, NOLA will move back into fourth with a win Saturday, but could drop as far as seventh with a loss (combined with 42-31 Minnesota winning at Philadelphia).

5) The Pelicans will get a much-needed respite Sunday, not playing again until Tuesday at home vs. Portland. However, a handful of other West foes will be in action. Key games tomorrow include San Antonio-Milwaukee, Clippers-Toronto, Portland-Oklahoma City and Utah-Golden State.