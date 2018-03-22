Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 22, 2018

1) New Orleans won a third straight game Wednesday, overtaking Indiana in the final minutes to post a hard-fought 96-92 victory.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Anthony Davis, E’Twaun Moore and Alvin Gentry.



3) The Pelicans are back in action Thursday, wrapping up the rare three-games-in-three-nights stretch that was necessitated by Wednesday’s makeup game. They will host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



4) New Orleans (42-30) remained in fifth place in the Western Conference, with the same record as suddenly-hot San Antonio (42-30), but the Pelicans own the tiebreaker on the Spurs at least for now, with a 2-1 season-series advantage. The two Southwest Division squads meet again April 11 in the regular season finale. The Spurs, Nuggets and Clippers all won in other games around the West on Wednesday, but the Pelicans maintained a lead of 3.0 games on ninth-place Denver (39-33), as well as a 3.5-game edge on the No. 10 Clippers (38-33), with 11 or fewer games remaining for each club. Thursday's other notable game in the West is eighth-place Utah (40-31) visiting Dallas.

5) Tune in to WRNO 99.5 FM tonight for Gentry’s weekly radio show. With his team in action this evening, the show will air slightly earlier than its usual time slot, beginning at 6 tonight.