Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 21, 2018

1) It was a very fruitful Tuesday for the Pelicans, and not just because they won. But it started with a 115-105 home victory over Dallas, in the first night of three consecutive evenings in the Smoothie King Center this week.



2) Watch postgame video reaction from Alvin Gentry, Anthony Davis and Ian Clark.



3) The Pelicans are back in action Wednesday, hosting Indiana (41-30) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

4) New Orleans (41-30) also benefited from a surprising Tuesday home loss by Utah (40-31) to Atlanta, which ended the Jazz’s nine-game winning streak. More importantly for New Orleans, it allowed the Pelicans to move from seventh place at the beginning of the evening all the way up to fifth. Sixth-place San Antonio is also 41-30, but New Orleans owns the tiebreaking edge, at least for now, based on a 2-1 season-series lead on the Spurs. In addition, fourth-place Oklahoma City (43-30) couldn’t hold on to a lead in the final minute at Boston, losing in dramatic fashion. That put the Thunder within very realistic striking distance of the Pelicans, who can take over the No. 4 spot at least temporarily by winning the next two nights at home. New Orleans owns the tiebreaker on OKC, having already clinched the season series (2-0 lead, with one April 1 meeting remaining). To maintain fifth place Wednesday, New Orleans must win vs. Indiana, because seventh-place Minnesota (41-31) looms with a tiebreaking edge over NOLA. Other relevant-to-the-Pelicans games Wednesday in the Western Conference include Denver at Chicago; the Clippers at Milwaukee; as well as Washington at San Antonio. Also keep in mind, New Orleans has opened up a three-game lead on ninth-place Denver (38-33), while expanding its edge on the No. 10 Clippers (37-33) to 3.5 games last night.

5) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report for more on the Pelicans from Fox Sports New Orleans TV analyst David Wesley.