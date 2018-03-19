Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 19, 2018

1) New Orleans (40-30) defeated Boston (47-23) 108-89 in the Smoothie King Center on Sunday, March 18. Watch highlights and go inside the game with photos here.

2) Pelicans guard Solomon Hill returned to the Pelicans lineup after 11 months of rehab on his hamstring but was limited to 8-10 minutes. See his postgame thoughts on his first game back

3) Cheick Diallo had a season-high 17 points against the Celtics. Watch Diallo's postgame interview here.

4) Watch Anthony Davis speak with Jen Hale after the win over the Celtics here.



5) In case you missed it, go behind the scenes on the life of Rajon Rondo in his episode of Outside the Paint.