Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 18, 2018

1) New Orleans (39-30) hosts Boston (47-22) at 5 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here.

2) The Pelicans now find themselves in eighth place in the Western Conference, but three teams are tied just ahead of them with identical 40-30 records – Utah, Minnesota and San Antonio. New Orleans can make it a four-way tie at least momentarily by winning Sunday; Minnesota also plays later Sunday against Houston.

3) New Orleans dropped a 107-101 decision to Houston last night in the start of a five-game homestand.

4) Watch postgame video reaction from Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday.



5) Alvin Gentry had some strong comments after Saturday’s game. Check out an extensive recap of his quotes, as well as other key participants from Rockets-Pelicans.