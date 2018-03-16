Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 16, 2018

1) Owner of the New Orleans Pelicans, Tom Benson, passed at the age of 90 on March 15, 2018.



2) Watch the tribute video to Mr. Benson and the legacy he left behind.

3) Pelicans general manager, Dell Demps, and several members of the Pelicans including: Alvin Gentry, Anthony Davis, and Jrue Holiday, gave their condolences before their road game.



4) The Pelicans (39-29) fell to the San Antonio Spurs (39-30) last night. If you missed the game last night, be sure to check out highlights and photos from the Pelicans win.

5) The team will return to the Smoothie King Center on March 17 to take on the Houston Rockets and begin their five game homestand. If you're looking to purchase tickets to the games, visit here.