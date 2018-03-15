Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 15, 2018

1) Watch the latest episode of “Outside the Paint” featuring Rajon Rondo.

2) New Orleans (39-28) will try to win in San Antonio for a second time in a span of just over two weeks Thursday, with tip-off against the Spurs at 7:30. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 7. Speaking of WRNO, the weekly Alvin Gentry radio show airs at 6:30.

3) Watch Pelicans.com’s Road Trip Preview, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



4) The Pelicans remain in the thick of an extremely tight Western Conference playoff chase.



5) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring an appearance by Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley.