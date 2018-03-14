Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 14, 2018

1) New Orleans (39-28) came up with a needed victory Tuesday, coming from behind in the final minutes to overtake Charlotte by a 119-115 margin.



2) While Jrue Holiday was clutch down the stretch, Anthony Davis put up overall numbers (31 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks) that made him the league’s Fantasy Player of the Night.



3) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry, Davis and Holiday.



4) The Pelicans remained in fifth place in the Western Conference. On a busy Tuesday in the NBA, nearly every team close to New Orleans in the standings also prevailed, including fourth-place Oklahoma City, sixth-place Minnesota, the Clippers, Utah and San Antonio. The lone exception was Denver, which lost to the Lakers and slipped to 10th place. The gap between New Orleans and Denver (37-31) is now 2.5 games. In a rarity, there are no games Wednesday night that involve any of the teams in the West pack of 3 through 10.

5) Heading into an extremely busy stretch on the schedule (six games between this Thursday and next Thursday), the Pelicans are off today, partly in an attempt to preserve their legs, but they must travel to San Antonio. Thursday’s Pelicans-Spurs matchup will tip off at 7:30 p.m. Central. Only 1.5 games separate New Orleans from San Antonio (38-30) in a tight race.