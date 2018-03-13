Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 13, 2018

1) New Orleans (38-28) tries to get back to its recent winning ways Tuesday, hosting Charlotte (29-38) at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center. Tickets are available here.



2) The Pelicans ranked eighth in NBA.com’s Week 22 power rankings, while placing seventh on CBS’ list. That site noted that “it’s the Anthony Davis show right now. The team and fans have given him the proper amount of MVP hype, but every single scratch and bruise leaves everyone invested on pins and needles.” SI.com ranks the Pelicans No. 14; ESPN.com places them 12th.

3) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report for a candid interview with Pelicans forward Solomon Hill.



4) Oklahoma City (40-29) inched ahead of New Orleans for fourth place in the Western Conference by edging Sacramento last night. The Pelicans (38-28) are in fifth place, entering a very busy Tuesday slate around the West. Every team in spots 4 through 10 is in action this evening, including OKC (at Atlanta), New Orleans (vs. Charlotte), sixth-place Minnesota (at Washington), the seventh-place Clippers (at Chicago), eighth-place Utah (vs. Detroit), ninth-place Denver (at Lakers) and 10th-place San Antonio (vs. Orlando).

5) The Pelicans have been busy in the community lately. Check out photos from various recent events, including Jrue Holiday and his daughter’s visit to Audubon Zoo.

