Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 12, 2018

1) Utah (37-30) demonstrated why it’s been one of the NBA’s best teams in recent weeks, coming from behind in the second half to overtake New Orleans by a 116-99 margin Sunday.



2) Anthony Davis notched the first triple-double of his NBA career. Watch postgame reaction from Davis, Ian Clark and Alvin Gentry.



3) Watch highlights from Davis’ triple-double.

4) The Week 22 schedule for New Orleans (38-28) consists of four games, including three against teams currently in playoff position. The Pelicans host Charlotte (29-38) on Tuesday, but then face three straight opponents who sport winning records. New Orleans travels Wednesday to visit San Antonio (37-29) on Thursday, then comes back to Louisiana for a home/home weekend back-to-back against Houston (52-14) and Boston (46-21).

5) It’s a light schedule around the NBA on Monday, but three of the games involve teams near New Orleans in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans enter Monday in fourth place in the West, but Oklahoma City (39-29) can move into fourth tonight if it defeats Sacramento in the Sooner State. In other games affecting the race, San Antonio (37-29) visits red-hot Houston, while Portland (40-26) hosts Miami.