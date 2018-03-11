Five things to know about the Pelicans on March 11, 2018

1) Anthony Davis is a game-time decision for Sunday’s 3 p.m. home game vs. Utah.



3) Sunday is Davis’ 25th birthday, as the NBA noted this morning.

4) The Western Conference standings are getting even tighter in spots 3 through 10, if that’s possible. The good news for New Orleans (38-27) is that no matter what happens Sunday, it will remain in fourth place, but a win would increase its narrow cushion on several pursuing teams. On Saturday, Oklahoma City (39-29) defeated San Antonio (37-29) to move those teams to fifth and seventh place, respectively. Sixth-place Minnesota (38-29) hosts Golden State this afternoon, entering Sunday one game behind New Orleans. Even if the Wolves “catch” the Pelicans today, New Orleans will have a slightly better overall winning percentage, technically keeping the Pels in fourth.

5) Tenth-place Utah (36-30) is on the verge of moving into the top eight of the West, based on a hot streak that has extended for weeks. Sunday’s visit to the Crescent City is critical in terms of the Jazz attempting to surpass the Pelicans eventually, because it is the difference of a gap of 1.5 or 3.5 games between the two clubs. Utah also leads the season series 2-1 and is already assured of having a better conference record than New Orleans if the two teams finish the 82-game schedule with the same overall record.