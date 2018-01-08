Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 8, 2018

1) New Orleans (19-19) will try to climb back over .500 tonight, hosting Detroit (21-17) at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.



2) Listen to Monday’s Black and Blue Report for a visit with Jake Chapman, who hosts the Pistons podcast "Wired."

3) The Pelicans’ Week 13 schedule includes home games against plus-.500 teams Detroit and Portland (Friday), as well as a Wednesday visit to Memphis and a Sunday afternoon game at New York. The Pistons and Trail Blazers are both in seventh place in their respective conferences, while the Knicks are No. 10 in the East and the Grizzlies are No. 14 in the West. Portland (21-18) is 1.5 games ahead of New Orleans at the moment and tied 1-1 in the season series, though the Trail Blazers have a better conference record (10-10 vs. 10-14).

4) Four of the next six games overall for New Orleans will be on the road, including a three-game road trip that begins Sunday in New York City, then continues to Boston and Atlanta. The Pelicans have a favorable home/road schedule in late January, closing the month with two- and three-game homestands, sandwiched around a one-game stop in Charlotte.

5) Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins ranked 2-3 among West frontcourt players in All-Star fan voting initial returns.