Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 5, 2018

1) New Orleans (19-18) will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves (24-15) on Saturday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. (CST). Check out the Road Trip Preview with Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson to find out what you need to know about Saturday's match up.

2) Based on the first returns of fan voting, Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins are placed second and third among Western Conference frontcourt players voted for the All-Star game.

3) Alvin Gentry hosts a weekly radio show on WRNO 99.5 on Thursday nights. In case you missed the show, listen here.

4) In honor of New Orleans Tricentennial, the Gayle and Tom Benson Charitable Foundation and WYES presented 45 markers throughout the region, enabling locals and visitors to relive stories in New Orleans history.

5) Watch Jenny from the Pelicans Dance Team go 'In Search of the Boogie' with New Orleans' Muff-A-Lottas dance troupe as they try to come up with a victory dance for DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins.