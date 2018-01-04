Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 4, 2018

1) New Orleans (19-18) picked up a quality road win Wednesday, leading the vast majority of the night en route to a 108-98 verdict at Utah.



2) Perimeter shooting was instrumental in the victory. Watch a highlight reel of the team’s 14 made three-pointers.



3) Anthony Davis produced a unique highlight of his own with an offensive rebound and dunk (technically no assist, but there could’ve been one) on the same play.

4) Listen to WRNO 99.5 FM at 6:30 tonight for the weekly Alvin Gentry radio show.

5) The Pelicans are off today in Minneapolis after arriving at their hotel around 3 a.m., but will practice Friday, then face Minnesota (24-15) at 8 p.m. Central on Saturday. Including Saturday’s game, the next 10 Pelicans contests will each be broadcast by Fox Sports New Orleans (the Jan. 26 home game vs. Houston is an ESPN telecast). All 82 games this season are carried live on radio by WRNO.