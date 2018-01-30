Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 30, 2018

1) New Orleans (27-22) wraps up a three-game homestand tonight vs. Sacramento (15-34). Tickets are available here.



2) The Pelicans’ Week 16 schedule continues on the weekend with a very difficult two-game road trip at Oklahoma City (30-20) and Minnesota (32-21). New Orleans remains within striking distance of both teams and can clinch the season series with the Thunder by winning in the Sooner State on Friday.

3) Watch Monday post-practice interviews with Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and Dante Cunningham.

4) ESPN’s Marc Spears was a guest on Monday’s Black and Blue Report.



5) Check out the latest “Sounds of New Orleans” video, featuring Trombone Shorty.