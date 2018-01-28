Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 28, 2018

1) New Orleans (27-21) seeks a fifth straight win Sunday, hosting the Clippers (24-24) this afternoon at 3 p.m. Central. Tickets are available here. The Pelicans will debut their new City Edition Mardi Gras uniforms.



2) Check out our statistical preview of Sunday’s important game for both teams in the Western Conference playoff chase.



3) Read more on the Pelicans’ disappointment for DeMarcus Cousins, whose injury will deny him the opportunity to make his NBA playoff debut this spring.



4) In case you missed it, watch the latest episode of “Outside the Paint,” profiling Cousins and his background.



5) The Pelicans will wrap up a three-game homestand Tuesday vs. Sacramento, before heading on the road during Super Bowl weekend for games at Oklahoma City and Minnesota.