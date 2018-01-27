Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 27, 2018

by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Jan 27, 2018

1)      New Orleans officially ruled out DeMarcus Cousins (torn left Achilles tendon) for the remainder of the season Saturday.

2)      Watch Saturday post-practice reaction to the news from Alvin Gentry.

3)      Anthony Davis  and Rajon Rondo also spoke to the local media about Cousins’ injury and the remainder of the season.

4)      Read more about how the Pelicans (27-21) are maintaining their goal of reaching the playoffs, despite Cousins being sidelined for the final 34 games of the regular season.

5)      Though the game itself inevitably took a backseat to the unfortunate late-game injury to Cousins, New Orleans posted one of its best wins of the season Friday, beating Houston 115-113.

