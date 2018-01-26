Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 26, 2018

1) The Pelicans (26-21) tip-off at 7 p.m. central against the Houston Rockets (34-12) in the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans are five games above .500 for the first time all season. Purchase tickets here or watch pregame coverage on ESPN, Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM beginning at 6:30.

2) The first-ever All-Star draft was held behind closed doors Thursday, Jan. 25. All-Star captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry hand selected their teams and starters for the All-Star game on February 18. James selected both Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins to play and start for his team, along with Warriors' Kevin Durant and Celtics' Kyrie Irving.



3) Pelicans forward Solomon Hill enrolled in a Harvard business class in offseason to prepare for life after basketball.

4) You may know him as the All-Star starter who put together a stat line for the ages earlier this week, but there’s more to DeMarcus Cousins than the impressive performances you see on the court. Check out 'Outside the Paint: DeMarcus Cousins' to find out more about the man behind the uniform.

5) Catch The Alvin Gentry Show on WRNO 99.5 FM every Thursday night during the season as the head coach of your New Orleans Pelicans discusses upcoming matchups, player news and more. In case you missed it, listen here.