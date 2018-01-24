Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 24, 2018

1) In an early tip-off at 6 p.m. Central (7 p.m. Eastern in North Carolina), New Orleans (25-21) plays at Charlotte (19-26). The Pelicans are four games above .500 for the first time all season. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 5:30.

2) Read more about DeMarcus Cousins’ historic 40-20-10 game in Monday’s win over Chicago.



3) Take a final look back at photos from the four-time All-Star’s big night in the Crescent City.

4) New Orleans enters Wednesday’s busy night around the NBA in sixth place in the Western Conference, just 1.5 games behind No. 5 Oklahoma City (27-20). Portland (25-22) is half of a game behind New Orleans, while Denver (24-23) is eighth. The Pelicans’ lead on the ninth-place Clippers (23-23) is two games. Among those four other teams, Portland and the Clippers are in action Wednesday, with home games vs. Minnesota and Boston, respectively.

5) The Pelicans are back home this weekend for matchups vs. Houston (33-12) on Friday and the Clippers on Sunday afternoon. The game vs. the Rockets will be broadcast nationally by ESPN.