Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 2, 2018

1) Watch Monday post-practice video interviews with Alvin Gentry and Rajon Rondo.



2) New Orleans (18-18) will practice again today at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, then travel to Utah this afternoon, in advance of Wednesday’s game against the Jazz.

3) Read more about what the Pelicans need to try to accomplish in 2018.



4) Check out some of the best social media posts from the Pelicans.



5) In national website NBA power rankings released for Week 12, New Orleans is No. 14 on NBA.com and 19th on SI.com. NBA.com writer John Schuhmann noted that NOLA’s “most important January game could be their first,” when the Pelicans visit the Jazz tomorrow.