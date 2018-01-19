Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 19, 2018

1) New Orleans Pelicans forwards Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have been named starters in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, making this the first time in franchise history New Orleans has two All-Star starters.



2) Check out the top 10 plays that made the Pelicans' Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins All-Star's this season.



The Pelicans (23-21) return to the Smoothie King Center on Monday, January 20th to take on the Memphis Grizzlies (15-28).

The Alvin Gentry Show is on WRNO 99.5 FM every Thursday night during the season.

