Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 14, 2018

1) On Sunday afternoon, New Orleans (21-20) will try to win consecutive games for the first time since a three-game winning streak that lasted through Dec. 27. The Pelicans face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 2:30 p.m. Central. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 2.

2) After an extended stay in eighth place in the Western Conference standings, New Orleans moved up to seventh on Saturday, by virtue of a Denver (22-21) loss at San Antonio. However, that hold on No. 7 is dependent upon winning today against the Knicks – a loss would drop the Pelicans back to eighth. They also could move up to sixth Sunday with a win, combined with a Portland (22-20) loss at Minnesota this evening.

3) The Pelicans will stay overnight in New York City after Sunday’s contest, then travel to Boston on Monday. The middle game of a three-game road trip is Tuesday at TD Garden.

4) New Orleans put itself in position to potentially move up the standings this weekend by beating Portland on Friday.



5) See if you can guess the mash-ups of Pelicans player faces, in this entertaining video.