Five things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 10, 2018

1) New Orleans (20-19) is in Memphis (12-27) to face the Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 6:30.

2) Anthony Davis is listed as doubtful to play in the Southwest Division matchup. New Orleans has gone 3-2 in the five full games he’s missed this season.

3) Prior to heading to Tennessee yesterday, Alvin Gentry and E’Twaun Moore met with the media at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.



4) The Western Conference standings continue to get tighter in spots 5 through 8. The Pelicans remain in eighth place – a position they’ve been in for an extended period of time – but they are only half of a game behind seventh-place Denver (21-19). Sixth-place Oklahoma City (22-19) dropped to sixth place with a loss to Portland last night and is only one game ahead of New Orleans.

