Five things to know about the Pelicans on Friday December 1, 2017

1) Alvin Gentry's weekly radio show aired on WRNO 99.5 FM Thursday night. In case you missed it, be sure to listen in here.



2) DeMarcus Cousins described a famous Hollywood movie, see if you can guess the movie he's describing.



3) Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson preview the Pelicans road back-to-back starting today in Utah and ending Saturday in Portland.



4) Tune into tonight's game as the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Utah Jazz. The Pelicans are in seventh place in the West, one game ahead of Utah. Both Pelicans weekend road games will be available live on Fox Sports New Orleans, as well as WRNO 99.5 FM. Friday's game tips off at 8 Central, with Saturday's tipping at 9.

5) Go In Search of the Boogie with Pelicans Dance Team member, Brianna Nowlin, as she visits the dance troupe, NOLA Cherry Bombs.