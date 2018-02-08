Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 8, 2018

1) In an extreme rarity, New Orleans (28-25) had a home game postponed Wednesday vs. Indiana, due to moisture on the Smoothie King Center floor. A reschedule date is to be announced.

2) Watch Alvin Gentry’s meeting with the media after the game was postponed.



3) Gentry’s weekly radio show airs at 6:30 tonight on WRNO 99.5 FM. The flagship station of the Pelicans carries every game live, with a postgame call-in show hosted by Daniel Sallerson each time. The call-in number is (504) 593-4910.

4) Watch King Cake Baby’s day turn around as he walks around downtown New Orleans. The local legend also stopped by local news crews this week.



5) New Orleans will practice this afternoon in the Ochsner Sports Performance Center, then travel to Philadelphia. By the way, the Eagles’ championship parade is also taking place today in the City of Brotherly Love, forcing the Pelicans to adjust their travel plans slightly.

