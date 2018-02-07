Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 7, 2018

1) New Orleans (28-25) wraps up a brief two-game homestand tonight vs. Indiana (30-25). Tickets are available here. The first 8,000 fans will receive beads, during the team’s annual event celebrating Mardi Gras.



4) New Orleans has been in the top eight of the Western Conference standings for an extended period of time, but it needs to win Wednesday to remain there. A loss to the Pacers would move the Clippers (27-25) percentage points ahead of New Orleans (28-25 entering Wednesday); Los Angeles doesn’t play again until Friday vs. Detroit and old friend Blake Griffin. On the plus side, a New Orleans win over Indiana tonight would move it into a three-way tie with Denver (29-25) and Portland (29-25). The Pelicans finished 1-2 vs. the Nuggets this season, while they are 2-1 against the Trail Blazers with one matchup remaining March 27. Incidentally, Denver is 2-1 so far this season vs. Portland, so a three-way tiebreaker featuring those clubs would technically place Denver sixth, NOLA seventh and Portland eighth.

5) Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley will be the guest on Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report.