Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 6, 2018

1) New Orleans dropped a home game by a 133-109 margin Monday vs. Utah.



2) Watch postgame reaction from Alvin Gentry and Jrue Holiday.



3) The Pelicans will practice today in the Ocshner Sports Performance Center. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage. New Orleans will prepare for a Wednesday home game vs. Indiana (30-25).

4) Among national website power rankings for Week 17, New Orleans (28-25) topped out at No. 11 on CBSSports.com’s poll, with that site writing “New Orleans already made their big deal when they traded their first round pick for Nikola Mirotic. Maybe something else is in the cards for a big man who someone wants to dump, but the Pelicans are probably finished (trading).” NOLA was 16th on ESPN.com, as well as 17th on NBA.com.

5) Monday’s results dropped New Orleans to eighth place in the Western Conference, leapfrogged by Denver (29-25), which jumped to sixth. Portland (29-25) is in seventh after losing three straight games on a road trip. Meanwhile, the ninth-place Clippers (27-25) have inched to within half of a game of the Pelicans. Utah (25-28) sliced its deficit behind NOLA to three games Monday.