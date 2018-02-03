Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 3, 2018

1) The New Orleans Pelicans (28-23) defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-23) on Friday, February 2 behind Anthony Davis' game-high 43 points and 10 rebounds. Read the game recap from the victory here.



2) Along with the road win, Davis surpassed David West to become the Pelicans franchise all-time scoring leader with 8,702 points.



3) In our Road Trip Preview, Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the game against the Timberwolves set to tip-off at 8 p.m. (CST).

4) The Timberwolves lead the Northwest with a record of 33-22 including a 3-0 record against the Pelicans. New Orleans will look to put a win in their column tonight in Minneapolis at the Target Center at 8 p.m. (CST. Fans can watch the game on Fox Sports New Orleans or listen in on WRNO 99.5 FM with Sean Kelley and John DeShazier.

5) The Pelicans will return to New Orleans on Monday, February 5 to take on the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. Be sure to purchase your tickets here.