Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 28, 2018

2) Davis and New Orleans (34-26) will try to extend their season-best winning streak to seven games tonight, visiting San Antonio (36-25) at 7:30 p.m. in AT&T Center. Pregame coverage is at 7 on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM.

5) The Western Conference is so tight that even when you don’t play, there’s a decent chance your place in the standings will be impacted. New Orleans (34-26) dropped one spot to sixth place Tuesday, when Portland (35-26) defeated Sacramento. The Pelicans can inch back ahead of the Trail Blazers – who’ve won four in a row – by prevailing Wednesday against the fourth-place Spurs (36-25). Oklahoma City (35-27) is in seventh place and visits struggling Dallas tonight, while the eighth-place Clippers (32-27) host Houston in the late ESPN game. To make a long story short, after Wednesday’s games New Orleans could be anywhere from fifth through seventh place in the standings. Also of note, Portland’s next game is Thursday at home vs. third-place Minnesota (38-26) in the late TNT game, so the Pelicans will gain and lose a half game on one of those teams regardless of the outcome.