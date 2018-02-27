Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 27, 2018

1) Anthony Davis has spearheaded the team’s longest winning streak in years and is averaging over 40 points per game. Davis piled up 53 points in the Pelicans win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday, February 26, continuing a six-game win streak, New Orleans’ longest since the 2010-11 season.

2) In case you missed it, watch highlights from Anthony Davis' 53 point performance.

3) Read the postgame recap from the Pelicans game against the Phoenix Suns to find out how New Orleans was able to turn it on.

4) The Pelicans (34-26) rank sixth in the Western Conference Standings sitting behind the San Antonio Spurs (36-25) who the Pelicans take on Wednesday, February 28th on the road.

5) Pelicans center Emeka Okafor scored 14 points in his first official game after the Pelicans signed him to the roster.