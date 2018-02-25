Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 25, 2018

1) New Orleans (32-26) visits Milwaukee (33-25) at 2 p.m. Central this afternoon in an intriguing interconference matchup. Pregame on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM begins at 1:30.

2) The Pelicans are seeking their fifth straight victory, which would be their longest winning streak since February/March 2015.

3) Watch our Road Trip Preview of Pelicans-Bucks, hosted by Daniel Sallerson.



4) Read more on how Anthony Davis has put together the best four-game stretch of his NBA career.



5) On a light five-game Sunday around the NBA, the Pelicans can move up as a high as sixth place (from their current spot of eighth) with a win and a Denver (33-26) loss this evening vs. Houston. A Sunday win by New Orleans guarantees that it will at least be in seventh place Monday morning, because idle Oklahoma City (34-27) would drop to No. 7. The Pelicans have already sealed the tiebreaker on the Thunder based on a season-series clinch.