Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 22, 2018

1) Although New Orleans isn’t back in action until Friday night, NBA games return Thursday with a six-game slate across the league. The most impactful to the Pelicans is the late TNT game between the ninth-place Clippers (30-26) and Golden State. If the Clippers win, they would have the same record as the 31-26 Pelicans and technically move into eighth place, based on a superior conference record (the Pelicans and Clippers have split their season series 1-1 so far).

2) The Pelicans, who returned to practice Wednesday, are energized as part 2 of the regular season commences.



3) Watch Wednesday post-practice interviews with Alvin Gentry, Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo.



4) Tune in to Gentry’s weekly radio show at 6:30 p.m. on WRNO 99.5 FM. The Pelicans’ radio network – as well as Fox Sports New Orleans – will have pregame coverage of Friday’s home matchup vs. Miami at 6:30 tomorrow. There is also a live call-in postgame show after all 82 games on WRNO 99.5 FM. The number for fans to dial is (504) 593-4910.

5) New Orleans signed guard Walter Lemon to a 10-day contract Wednesday. The left-handed backcourt player was averaging 22.7 points in the G League this season.