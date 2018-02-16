Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 21, 2018

1) New Orleans begins preparations for the second half of its regular season Wednesday, with practice this evening at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Check Pelicans.com later for coverage.

2) Week 19 of the team’s schedule consists of two games, Friday at home vs. Miami and Sunday at Milwaukee. The Pelicans (31-26) have a total of 14 home games and 11 road games remaining in 2017-18; after March 8, that split is 12 at home and just six away.

3) The Western Conference standings are exceptionally tight surrounding eighth-place New Orleans, with fifth-place Oklahoma City (33-26) only one game ahead of the Pelicans, while No. 10 Utah (30-28) is just 1.5 games behind. The Clippers (30-26) are in ninth place but could slide into eighth by winning at Golden State late Thursday.

4) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report for the traditional mid-week visit from Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley.

5) Take a look back at some of the best content from All-Star weekend involving the Pelicans.