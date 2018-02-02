Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 2, 2018

1) The Pelicans have signed forward Nikola Mirotić (KNEE-coal-uh MIR-oh-tich) and a 2018 second-round pick from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for center Omer Asik, guards Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson, and a 2018 first-round draft pick. Find out the Five things you need to know the Pelicans addition here.



2) Tune in to the Black and Blue Report with Sean Kelley as he speaks with Fox Sports reporter Jen Hale and Oklahoma City Thunder writer Brett Dawson.

3) In our Road Trip Preview, Daniel Sallerson and Jim Eichenhofer preview the Pelicans back-to-back road games starting tomorrow in Oklahoma City vs the Thunder and ending in Minneapolis against the Timberwolves

4) The Pelicans (27-23) travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder (30-21) tonight. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. (CST) and can be viewed on Fox Sports New Orleans or listen in on WRNO 99.5 FM with Sean Kelley and John DeShazier.

5) The Alvin Gentry Show on WRNO 99.5 FM is every Thursday night during the season as the head coach of your New Orleans Pelicans discusses upcoming matchups, player news and more. In case you missed it, catch the show here.