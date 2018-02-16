Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 16, 2018

1) The NBA announced today that the Pelicans home game against the Indiana Pacers has been rescheduled to March 21, 7 p.m. CT at the Smoothie King Center. The Pelicans will honor tickets from the original February 7 date on March 21. Parking will also be free of charge. Fans who purchased individual tickets from the Pelicans can also call (504) 525-HOOP for details regarding exchanges or refunds.

2) Anthony Davis arrived in Los Angeles yesterday for his fifth consecutive All-Star appearance. Davis will be joined by DeMarcus Cousins in various off-the-court activities over the next few days, including countless interviews, as well as the NBA’s community service projects in Southern California.

3) The Pelicans honored Dillard University Athletic Director Dr. Kiki Baker Barnes for Black History Month at the February 14, 2018 game against the Lakers.

4) Tune in to the Black and Blue Report today as we discuss the All-Star game with the voice of the Los Angeles Lakers, John Ireland.



5) In case you missed it, check out the Sounds of New Orleans with the St. Augustine Marching 100.

