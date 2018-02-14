Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 14, 2018

by Jim Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 14, 2018

1)      Happy Valentine’s Day. For the New Orleans Pelicans (30-26), today marks the conclusion of the unofficial first half of the regular season, with a Wednesday home game on the docket against the Los Angeles Lakers (23-32). Tickets are available here.

2)      New Orleans enters Wednesday in eighth place in the Western Conference, but a win tonight combined with other results over the next 48 hours could improve its position. The Pelicans are only half of a game behind both sixth-place Denver (31-26) and seventh-place Portland (31-26). Denver closes its pre-All-Star schedule Thursday in Milwaukee, while Portland wraps up tonight vs. Golden State. Even fifth-place Oklahoma City (32-26) is within reach for New Orleans by the break, but the Thunder would have to lose tonight at home to the Grizzlies, combined with a Pelicans win over the Lakers.

3)      The Pelicans made it two wins in a row Monday, beating Detroit 118-103.

4)      Watch postgame reaction from surprise starter Emeka Okafor.

5)      Watch video of Pelicans players discussing which Winter Olympic sports they might enjoy.

