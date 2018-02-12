Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 12, 2018

1) New Orleans (29-26) wraps up its annual Mardi Gras trip Monday with a visit to Detroit (27-28) and the Pistons’ brand-new venue, Little Caesars Arena. Tip-off is 6 p.m. Central, with pregame coverage on Fox Sports New Orleans and WRNO 99.5 FM at 5:30.

2) The Week 18 schedule for the Pelicans is abbreviated due to the upcoming All-Star break, but consists of games against sub-.500 teams Detroit and the Lakers (23-32). The latter visits the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday to wrap up the unofficial first half of the regular season. Coming out of All-Star festivities, the Pelicans host Miami on Feb. 23.

3) In case you missed it, New Orleans improved to 1-1 on its road trip Saturday by outlasting Brooklyn 138-128 in double overtime. Anthony Davis poured in 44 points, while Rajon Rondo notched his second triple-double of the season.



4) Check out the latest “Sounds of New Orleans” video feature, on the St. Augustine March 100.



5) New Orleans enters Week 18 in eighth place in the Western Conference, a half of a game ahead of the Clippers (28-26) and 1.5 games in front of Utah (28-28). For the Pelicans to guarantee that they are still in the top eight of the West at the All-Star break, they must win both of their next two games. The Clippers are at Brooklyn tonight and at Boston on Wednesday.