Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 10, 2018

1) The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 100-82 in their first game of their three game road trip. The Pelicans look to redeem themselves tonight as they travel to take on the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. (CST) and live coverage from FSNO and WRNO 99.5 FM will begin at 4:30 p.m.

2) In the spirit of the 2018 Winter Olympics, we asked your favorite Pelicans players which sport they think they would dominate in. Can you take a guess? Find out here.



3) Jim Eichenhofer and Daniel Sallerson break down the Pelicans Mardi Gras road trip continuing today and ending Monday at 6pm vs the Detroit Pistons.

4) Tune in to Sounds of New Orleans as we feature the St. Augustine Marching Band.

5) The Pelicans honored Xavier University graduating senior, Kylar Wiltz, for working hard in the community. Check out the feature piece on Wiltz here.

