Five things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 1, 2018

1) The Pelicans organization paid tribute Wednesday to the late Rasual Butler, who played for New Orleans during some of the franchise’s best seasons.



2) An update on DeMarcus Cousins’ successful surgery was released yesterday.

3) New Orleans (27-23) will practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center this morning, before traveling to Oklahoma City, in advance of Friday’s game against the Thunder (30-21). Pelicans.com will have a video preview of the team’s two-game road trip this weekend to OKC and Minnesota.

4) Tune in to WRNO 99.5 FM at 6:30 tonight for the weekly Alvin Gentry radio show. WRNO also features a live call-in postgame show after every game, hosted by Daniel Sallerson, including this weekend’s tilts against the Thunder and Timberwolves. The call-in number for fans is (504) 593-4910.

5) Listen to Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report, featuring guest appearances by Michael Lee, senior NBA writer for Yahoo Sports, and Pelicans TV analyst David Wesley.