Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 6, 2017

1) New Orleans (12-12) hosts Denver (13-10) at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets are available here.



2) Based on the results of recent games, the Western Conference standings around the Pelicans have become jam-packed. New Orleans enters a busy Wednesday around the NBA in eighth place, just a half-game ahead of ninth-place Oklahoma City (11-12), which has suddenly put together a three-game winning streak. Ahead of the Pelicans, only 1.5 games separate fourth-place Denver and their current eighth-place status. No. 5 Minnesota (14-11), No. 6 Portland (13-11) and No. 7 Utah (13-12) all lost their most recently-played game, with the Trail Blazers now losers of three straight, all at home. New Orleans is a combined 2-5 against West teams in slots 4 through 9.

5) David Wesley will be the guest on Wednesday’s Black and Blue Report.