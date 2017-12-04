Five things to know about the Pelicans on December 4, 2017

1) New Orleans (12-11) begins a four-game homestand Monday vs. Golden State, with tip-off at 7 p.m. in the Smoothie King Center.

2) Anthony Davis, who missed Saturday’s win at Portland, has been ruled out of the game against the Warriors due to a left pelvis injury.



3) In case you missed it, the Pelicans rallied from an early 14-point deficit to post a quality road win in Oregon on Saturday, beating the Trail Blazers 123-116.



4) Week 8 of the NBA regular season begins tonight with a busy slate across the league. This week’s schedule for New Orleans is a difficult one, despite being exclusively home games. The Pelicans host three opponents this week who sport winning records (Golden State, Denver, Philadelphia), with only Sacramento on Friday as a visitor below .500. Sunday’s home game against the 76ers is the start of a difficult back-to-back that continues Dec. 11 in Houston, one of the NBA’s hottest teams. Overall, seven of the Pelicans’ next opponents are currently above .500.

5) New Orleans is currently tied for seventh place in the Western Conference – technically eighth due to the head-to-head tiebreaker vs. Utah – and 1.5 games ahead of ninth-place Oklahoma City (10-12).