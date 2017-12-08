Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 8, 2017

1) The New Orleans Pelicans play tonight at 7 p.m. against the Sacramento Kings. Make sure you get your groove on at "Boogie's 70's theme night" tonight. Tickets are still available here.



2) Alvin Gentry tells all about coaching with the New Orleans Pelicans. Check out the "Inside Stuff" feature on Gentry here.

3) The New Orleans Pelicans partnered up with Zatarain's to help with their annual 'Business of Basketball' meeting.

4) Gentry’s weekly radio show aired last night on WRNO 99.5 FM. Listen to the show here as Gentry talks about DeMarcus Cousins, the upcoming games, and more.

5) Darius Miller has become a leader in the league in three-point shooting. Read how the sharp shooter has exceeded expectations here.