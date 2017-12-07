Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 7, 2017

1) New Orleans (13-12) posted a 123-114 victory over Denver last night.



2) Watch postgame reaction from DeMarcus Cousins, who authored a rare 40-20 game against the Nuggets. Also hear from Alvin Gentry and Rajon Rondo.

3) New Orleans is in eighth place in the Western Conference, essentially tied for seventh with Utah (13-12), but the Jazz own a 1-0 head-to-head series edge. The Pelicans are only 1.5 games out of fourth, but just one game ahead of ninth-place Oklahoma City.

4) Gentry’s weekly radio show will air tonight on WRNO 99.5 FM at 6:30 p.m.

5) Watch an Inside Stuff video feature on coaching being a labor of love for Gentry.

