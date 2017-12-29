Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 29, 2017

1) The Pelicans take on the Dallas Mavericks tonight at 7 p.m. (CT) in the Smoothie King Center. Fans can purchase tickets here, or watch the game on Fox Sports New Orleans, as well as listen to the game on WRNO 99.5 FM.



2) Chris Trew visited with New Orleans Pelicans 8-year season ticket holder, Michele Almore, about her experience at the Smoothie King Center. Watch Section 504 with Chris Trew here.

3) The Pelicans Dance Team is still 'In Search of the Boogie.' Jenny visited New Orleans' Roux La La dance troupe, and tried try to come up with a victory dance for DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins.



4) Solomon Hill has returned to New Orleans to continue his rehab. Hill spoke to the media about his recovery and when he hopes to return to the lineup.



5) In case you missed it, Alvin Gentry had his weekly radio show last night on WRNO 99.5 FM at 6:30 p.m., listen here. Gentry’s team continues to make progress in the standings, having moved into seventh place in the Western Conference, as well as 3.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Clippers (14-19).