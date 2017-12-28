Five things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 28, 2017

1) New Orleans (18-16) won a third straight game by double figures Wednesday, rolling to a 128-113 win over Brooklyn.

2) Watch an extensive highlight reel of assists from Rajon Rondo, who dished out a franchise-record and career-high 25 of them against the Nets.

3) Rondo discussed the memorable night with Jen Hale in an on-court postgame interview, getting doused with water by a few teammates.



4) A few minutes later, Rondo met with the local media to further break down his 25-assist performance.



5) Tune in to WRNO 99.5 FM at 6:30 p.m. tonight to listen to Alvin Gentry’s weekly radio show. Gentry’s team continues to make progress in the standings, having moved into seventh place in the Western Conference, as well as 3.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Clippers (14-19). Next on the schedule is a weekend home back-to-back vs. Dallas and New York on Friday and Saturday. WRNO and Fox Sports New Orleans will have live coverage, beginning with pregame shows 30 minutes before tip-off on each night. The Mavs game tips at 7, while the Knicks on Saturday commences at 6.